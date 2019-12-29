No. 14 Notre Dame routs Iowa State in Camping World Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lot for the notion that No. 14 Notre Dame didn’t have something to play for within the Tenting World Bowl.

A 12 months faraway from an look within the CFP nationwide semifinals, the Combating Irish closed out one other double-digit win season with arguably their finest all-around efficiency in a 33-9 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

“I’m just so proud of our football team. 2019 will be one that I’ll always remember, for a group of guys that just loved to play the game. They had such a strong brotherhood,” coach Brian Kelly stated.

“They did not listen to what the naysayers had to say about them. The negative tone, the negative people out there. All they cared about was playing the game,” Kelly added. “It was clean. It was about competing. Always looking to better themselves.”

Ian Guide threw for 247 yards and a landing, Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and recreation MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and a TD for the Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP), who completed on a six-game profitable streak after dropping to Michigan to tumble out of rivalry for a playoff berth in late October.

Notre Dame additionally misplaced to Georgia in September; nevertheless, Kelly stated the group remained targeted and continued to focus and get higher.

“Even this week. ‘Notre Dame is not ready to play.’ They used that as another form of motivation to show people wrong, They just read this team wrong,” Kelly stated. “It’s just so satisfying that this group has been rewarded with 11 wins. … They overcame adversity, lived the life lessons of it. They’re not perfect. They never pretended to be perfect and never wanted to be, but always strived for excellence.”

Guide accomplished 20 of 28 passes with out an interception, together with a 27-yard TD throw to Claypool, who went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season and likewise recovered a fumble on particular groups to arrange an early area purpose.

Iowa State (7-6) misplaced to 4 ranked groups — Iowa, Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State — by a mixed 11 factors this season and hoped to finish its fourth season underneath Matt Campbell with a signature win for a once-downtrodden program.

“You know, when we got here … there wasn’t even a thought that we could compete with teams like this. There was no thought that we could compete with the best teams in our conference,” Campbell stated. “And, you know, to be quite honest with you, I don’t know if there was a lot of people that thought we could compete with our rival in our own state.”

Brock Purdy was 17 of 30 for 222 yards and no interceptions for the Cyclones, however he was unable to get his group into the tip zone after throwing for a college single-season file 27 TDs throughout the common season.

The sophomore quarterback left the sport within the closing minutes with what Campbell described as a excessive ankle sprain.

Connor Assalley kicked area objectives of 41, 26 and 42 yards .

“I think why you’re so disappointed is because you feel how close you really are to where you want to be,” Campbell stated.

“Getting over that hump, taking that next step , that’s a great challenge,” Campbell added. “It’s a great challenge for Iowa State football, but no greater challenge, to be honest with you, that I’d rather tackle than that.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The Combating Irish had 26 takeaways throughout the common season, together with a nation-leading 17 fumbles. The protection set the tone from the beginning in opposition to one of many Large 12’s high passing assaults and by no means actually allowed the high-scoring Cyclones to ascertain a rhythm offensively. As anticipated, the 6-foot-Four, 229-pound Claypool was a tough matchup for Iowa State’s smallish secondary. The Irish additionally outrushed the Cyclones 208-45, with an enormous chunk of that benefit being constructed on Jones’ lengthy scoring run.

Iowa State: After dropping 4 video games to ranked opponents by a mixed 11 factors throughout the common season, the Cyclones had been searching for a signature win in opposition to Notre Dame. As a substitute, they dug a gap with the early turnovers and by no means escaped. Till Jones’ future put the Irish up by three TDs, it was a reasonably shut recreation statistically. Notre Dame ran 33 performs and gained 207 yards within the first half, whereas Iowa State had gained 204 yards on 32 performs as much as that time. In the end, the distinction had been the fumbles and the Cyclones’ incapability to get the ball ultimately zone after scoring a college single-season file 53 touchdowns and 409 factors throughout the common season.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Combating Irish have gained 10 or extra video games in three consecutive seasons for the primary time since 1991-93. Guide is a senior however has a 12 months of eligibility remaining. Coach Brian Kelly faces some powerful choices for 2020, together with naming an offensive coordinator after parting methods with Chip Lengthy earlier this month. Quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees known as performs within the Tenting World Bowl. The Irish open subsequent season in opposition to Navy in Dublin, Eire, on Aug. 29.

Iowa State: The Cyclones have gained 23 video games over previous three seasons, one shy of this system file for a three-year span. With Purdy returning after setting single-season data for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and whole offense, the long run appears shiny — particularly if they will flip a few of these slender losses that stored them from being extra profitable this 12 months into victories. The Cyclones start subsequent season at dwelling in opposition to South Dakota on Sept. 5.