No. 20 CU Buffs hold on for rare win at Arizona State

The 20th-ranked Buffaloes shook off a sluggish begin offensively and put the clamps down defensively to topple Arizona State 68-61 in a Pac-12 Convention battle Thursday night time. It was a key street win for the Buffs on an evening that noticed No. eight Oregon lose at Washington State.

The Buffs had misplaced six consecutive video games at ASU, courting again to the staff’s first season within the Pac-12 in 2012.

CU trailed by 9 factors early however battled right into a 28-28 tie at halftime earlier than taking up within the second half. The Buffs used an 11-Zero run to take management and held off the Solar Devils down the stretch.

Tyler Bey paced the Buffs with 19 factors, eight rebounds, and 5 assists whereas senior Lucas Siewert supplied scoring punch off the bench, pulling down 4 Three-pointers earlier than ending with 14 factors.

CU held ASU to a .343 area aim share with a 6-for-23 mark on Three-pointers. The Buffs shot .404 total and went 7-for-18 on Three-pointers.

The Buffs street journey continues Saturday at Arizona, the place they’ve gone Zero-7 since becoming a member of the Pac-12.