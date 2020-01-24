No. 23 CU Buffs pull away from Washington State

No Tyler Bey, no downside for the Colorado Buffaloes.

BOULDER, CO – JANUARY 23, 2020: Colorado’s Evan Battey blocks the shot of Washington State’s Jeff Pollard through the January 23, 2020 recreation in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Employees Photographer)

Taking part in with out their most explosive participant who doubles as the highest rebounder within the Pac-12 Convention, the 23rd-ranked Buffs weathered a sizzling taking pictures begin by visiting Washington State earlier than pulling away within the second half for a 78-56 victory on the CU Occasions Heart.

Washington State fell to Zero-9 all-time at CU.

CU (15-Four, Four-2) shook off a poor effort defensively and on the glass in a loss of their final outing at Arizona, holding the Cougars to a .373 mark general and a .286 taking pictures proportion after halftime. CU additionally outrebounded WSU 45-28 after getting outrebounded in each video games of final week’s journey by way of Arizona.

Although he was in uniform, Bey remained on the bench with the center fingers proper hand bandaged. His standing stays unsure for Saturday’s battle in opposition to Washington, which blew a 12-point second-half lead Thursday evening in a loss at Utah.

Senior ahead Lucas Siewert acquired his first begin of the season and responded together with his first double-double of the season and his first in a Pac-12 recreation, ending with 16 factors and 10 rebounds. It was Siewert’s third double-double general in his profession, as he posted two in consecutive video games early final season in opposition to Portland and Colorado State.

It was a balanced effort for CU, which additionally acquired double-doubles from level guard McKinley Wright IV and Evan Battey. Wright completed with 10 factors and 10 assists. He completed the evening with 442 profession assists and moved previous Jose Winston for third-place on CU’s profession listing. Evan Battey posted his fourth profession double-double with 12 factors and 10 rebounds.

CU dedicated 10 turnovers within the first half however completed with simply 14. The Buffs shot .456 general and went 9-for-22 (.409) on Three-pointers.