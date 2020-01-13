No. 25 CU Buffs men’s basketball bounces back, races past Utah

BOULDER — Tyler Bey and Evan Battey recorded double-doubles and McKinley Wright IV had 16 factors, eight assists and 7 rebounds in No. 25 Colorado’s 91-52 rout of Utah on Sunday.

Carrying 1960s throwback uniforms, the Buffaloes (13-Three, 12-1 Pac-12) put an old style whooping on their rivals, racing out to a 44-22 halftime lead and by no means letting up within the second half.

The Buffs have been seeking to bounce again from an enormous letdown towards Oregon State on the heels of their signature win over Oregon final week, and so they did simply that.

The Buffs raced out to a 26-7 led over the surprised Utes (10-5, 1-2), who by no means recovered.

Sophomore ahead Timmy Allen, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.1 factors per recreation, had seven of Utah’s first 9 factors however didn’t rating once more. Riley Battin led the Utes with eight factors.

Bey completed with 11 factors and 13 rebounds and Battey had 17 factors to go together with 10 boards. D’Shawn Schwartz added 14 factors for Colorado.

BIG PICTURE

Utah hoped for a more in-depth contest after taking part in Oregon tight in a 69-64 loss that adopted its 81-69 thumping of Oregon State, however the Utes appeared torpid though the elevation isn’t a problem for them.

Colorado bounced again from its 76-68 loss towards Oregon State that adopted its 74-65 win over then-No. four Oregon. The Buffaloes didn’t give the Utes a slimmer of hope, by no means letting up even when reserves stuffed the ground for a lot of the second half.

UP NEXT

Utah visits Arizona on Thursday night time.

Colorado travels to Arizona State on Thursday night time.