No. 7 DU hockey rallies to beat No. 9 UMass in Frozen Four revenge game

January 4, 2020
Desires of an NCAA hockey championship for the College of Denver have been dashed final season when UMass pulled off an exhilarating extra time victory within the Frozen 4 semifinals.

A Friday evening rematch at Magness Enviornment pitted top-10 groups on a collision course for one more basic.

DU, which returned 16 gamers from final season’s event heartbreak, ensured that Spherical 2 went to the Pioneers.

No. 7 DU rallied from a third-period deficit for a Four-2 victory towards No. 9 UMass. Pioneers’ second-line middle Cole Guttman scored the game-winning purpose — a nifty backhand virtually parallel from the Minutemen internet — for candy redemption. Sophomore DU defenseman Slava Demin added a purpose and an help. The Pioneers have now gained three consecutive video games.

A wierd sequence famous a scoreless first interval when freshman DU goalie Magnus Chrona managed to get his stick caught between the blade of this left skate throughout play. He wiggled it free for almost a minute, and almost pulled it out as an official skated in to assist, however only a UMass defender Jake McLaughlin fired a slapper into the online. The referee instantly waived off the purpose and confirmed the ruling by way of replay.

What stung the Pioneers, although, have been three failed power-play possibilities within the opening interval. It left the door open for a UMass push, and the groups exchanged a number of second-period objectives.

Minutemen defenseman Matthew Kessel obtained the puck atop his offensive zone from a faceoff victory, and he fired it previous Chrona for a 1-Zero UMass lead lower than 5 minutes into the body. DU struck again when an help from sophomore second-line middle Cole Gutman who arrange a slapshot purpose from sophomore defenseman Slava Demin close to the blue line. UMass regained the lead two minutes later with a defenseman Jake McLaughlin rebound into DU’s internet, and the Minutemen carried a 2-1 lead into the third interval.

The Pioneers got ample alternative to reply when McLaughlin was hit with a 5-minute main penalty and ejection for sport misconduct (elbowing) that overlapped the beginning of the ultimate interval. Though DU didn’t capitalize till a return to even energy with a long-distance wrister from third-line middle Tyson McLellan previous UMass goalie Filip Lindberg for a 2-2 tie with 15 minutes to go.

Following Guttman’s game-winner, the Pioneers added an open-net purpose from junior ahead Jake Durflinger.

DU started the yr underneath the burden of huge expectations after a Four-Zero begin propelled the Pioneers to a consensus No. 1 rating among the many USCHO.com and USA As we speak/USA Hockey Journal weekly polls. Then the Pios hit a November skid, profitable as soon as over their subsequent eight video games, and out of the blue their path to a 19th consecutive 20-win season didn’t seem so sure on the halfway level. Now, the Pioneers carry important momentum to start the second half.

DU (11-Four-Three) returns to the ice at Magness enviornment at 7 p.m. Saturday to shut out its two-game sequence towards UMass (13-Four-1).

