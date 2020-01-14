News

No Agreement To Reduce Tariffs In US-China Trade Deal, Say Officials

January 15, 2020
US has imposed tariffs on billions of in Chinese language items.

Washington:

The commerce truce with China set to be signed on Wednesday doesn’t embody a deal to roll again tariffs imposed on most Chinese language items, US officers mentioned in an announcement Tuesday.

The joint assertion from the Treasury and the US Commerce Consultant’s workplace mentioned “there is no agreement for future reduction in tariffs. Any rumors to the contrary are categorically false.”

The assertion got here after a Bloomberg report mentioned tariffs on billions of in Chinese language items will keep in place till after the US presidential election in November, after which they may be eliminated.

