No Bar On Probing Davinder Singh’s Past Crimes: Jammu and Kashmir Top Cop

“There might be more disclosures in the coming times,” Dilbagh Singh mentioned

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Monday mentioned there was no bar on investigating previous crimes dedicated by sacked police officer Davinder Singh.

“There is no bar on investigating any complaints against him (Davinder Singh) if we receive a formal complaint,” the DGP informed reporters.

He was responding to a query about studies that the sacked police officer had dedicated a number of unlawful acts in early years of his profession however these acts had been missed.

A senior police officer posted with the strategic anti-hijacking group on the Srinagar airport, Davinder Singh was arrested together with two terrorists whom he was allegedly ferrying in a automobile in Kashmir Valley.

“You are talking about incidents of long ago. The officers concerned at that time must have looked into it. But there is no bar on investigating if something comes to the fore formally,” he mentioned.

Requested if the arrested DSP had named different policemen who had been in league with him, the DGP mentioned the investigation into the case was occurring and it was not correct for him to remark.

“There might be more disclosures in the coming times we will share with you but for the time being, we cannot comment on it,” he added.