No Big Ben Bongs: UK Plans Light Show To Mark Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Road residence shall be lit up with a countdown to Britain’s exit from the European Union on January 31, as a part of a lightweight show to mark the second of Brexit, the federal government stated on Friday.

Johnson had proposed a crowdfunding marketing campaign to permit the Huge Ben bell in parliament’s clock tower to sound although it has been largely silent since 2017 whereas renovation work is carried out on the tower.

Members of the general public have donated greater than 200,000 kilos($260,580) of the 500,000 kilos Johnson stated it could price for Huge Ben to bong, however the authorities has now stated parliamentary authorities don’t imagine they’d be allowed to just accept the cash.

“January 31st is a significant moment in our history as the United Kingdom leaves the EU and regains its independence,” Johnson’s workplace stated in an announcement setting out its plans to mark Brexit – a second which shall be celebrated by some and mourned by others in a rustic nonetheless divided on the problem.

“The government intends to use this as a moment to heal divisions, re-unite communities and look forward to the country that we want to build over the next decade.”

On the night of Jan. 31, Johnson will deal with the nation, his workplace stated. Earlier within the day he’ll maintain a particular assembly of his high staff of ministers in northern England.

The federal government stated it plans to broadcast the sunshine show in Downing Road on social media, together with a clock counting right down to 2300 GMT, the second Brexit formally takes place. Different buildings across the authorities district of Whitehall may also be lit up.

The Union Jack be flown on the entire flag poles round Parliament Sq., the place Brexit Social gathering chief Nigel Farage has been given permission to carry a celebration with speeches and music.

A commemorative Brexit coin, inscribed with the phrases “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”, may also be put into circulation on the day Britain leaves the EU, the federal government stated.

