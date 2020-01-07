No BJP Worker Can Incite Violence: Nityanand Rai On JNU Attack

Nityanand Rai mentioned BJP believes in regulation and order

New Delhi:

Days after masked males went on a rampage in JNU, Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday mentioned no employee or chief of the BJP can incite violence and alleged that the Congress and the AAP was behind the assault.

Greater than 35 college students had been injured on Sunday when a masked mob attacked college students and professors in addition to vandalising property.

The JNUSU has accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP volunteers of attacking the scholars. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that Left activists had been concerned within the assault.

“Bharatiya Janata Party believes in law and order. No worker or leader of BJP can think of such a thing or incite anyone. This is the work of the Communists, the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal,” Nityanand Rai mentioned.

“The violence in JNU is only part of a conspiracy by opposition parties. I would like to tell them that the students are the future of our country and therefore I will urge Congress leaders and the likes of Arvind Kejriwal (of AAP) to not mislead the students,” Mr Rai, who’s the Union Minister of State for Residence Affairs, instructed reporters.