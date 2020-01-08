No cause found for ignition of fatal Colorado gas site blast

DURANGO — Investigation companies in Colorado haven’t decided what ignited a nicely web site explosion final yr that killed a employee.

Randy Yellowman, 47, was working as a contracted truck driver when his physique was discovered by ranchers after a storage tank exploded on the pure fuel nicely pad close to Durango in January 2019, The Durango Herald reported Tuesday.

The U.S. Division of Labor’s Occupational Security and Well being Administration fined his employer, Overright Trucking Inc., greater than $10,000 this summer time for security violations and procedural failings that the company stated possible led to his loss of life.

Oil and fuel regulators issued a discover of violation to the Denver-based firm that owned the nicely pad, which might end in hundreds of in violations for Catamount Vitality Companions LLC, officers stated.

Yellowman’s household additionally filed a wrongful loss of life lawsuit in search of compensatory and punitive damages in opposition to the Farmington-based firm that constructed the tank, American Manufacturing Tools, officers stated.

The businesses concerned both didn’t return calls or declined to remark.

Yellowman lived in a small neighborhood between Farmington and Shiprock and had been working at his job for 17 years, officers stated. He was assigned a routine process to switch water from the storage tank to his truck, however the tank exploded when he was was nearly completed, officers stated.

“A lot of things don’t add up to me,” stated Brad Smith, Yellowman’s supervisor with Overright.

Police from the Southern Ute Indian Tribe had been the primary on the location of the explosion as a result of the nicely web site is on land inside the tribe’s jurisdiction, however tribal police handed the investigation over, authorities stated.

The federal labor security administration and the Colorado Oil and Fuel Conservation Fee didn’t decide what ignited to trigger the explosion, investigators stated.

“At this point, all the agencies can do is make sure rules are in place to help prevent future occurrences,” fee spokeswoman Megan Fortress stated.

Yellowman’s household declined to remark.