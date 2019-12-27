No Citizenship Law In Bengal “As Long As I’m Alive”: Mamata Banerjee

CAA Protests: “Why can’t students protest against a draconian law,” stated Mamata Banerjee (PTI File)

Naihati, West Bengal:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday stated that so long as she is alive the Citizenship (Modification) Act is not going to be applied in Bengal.

None can snatch away the rights of the folks of the nation, like citizenship, the Trinamool Congress chief stated at a programme in West Bengal’s Naihati.

Supporting the scholars’ protest throughout the nation towards the contentious Citizenship Modification Act, she puzzled why they will vote to elect a authorities on turning 18 however not have the precise to protest.

“As long as I am alive CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There won’t be any detention centre in Bengal,” Ms Banerjee stated.

“Why can’t students protest against a draconian law? The Centre is taking action against protesting students and is rusticating them from universities,” she added.