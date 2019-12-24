No-Confidence Motion Against Srinagar Mayor Day After His Deputy Removed

The BJP has supported the no-confidence movement in opposition to Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu.

Srinagar:

The disaster within the Srinagar Municipal Company deepened on Tuesday as 40 corporators moved a no-confidence movement in opposition to its Mayor Junaid Mattu, a day after an identical movement was submitted in opposition to his deputy.

The contemporary no-confidence movement moved by unbiased corporators was supported by the BJP.

The deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Company Sheikh Imran was faraway from his put up on Monday after a majority of corporators handed a no-confidence movement in opposition to him.

“The BJP has supported the no-confidence motion against the SMC Mayor moved by independent corporators,” Kashmir BJP media incharge Manzoor Bhat advised reporters in Srinagar.

Mr Bhat mentioned the mayor and his deputy had “failed” to hold out developmental work within the metropolis and had misplaced the boldness of the corporators.

“About 29 independent corporators approached us and as a party which has promised grassroots development to the people, we were compelled to support the motion against the mayor. There has been no developmental work in the last one year. Our party has 11 corporators and in total we are 40 now. We need only 36 corporators (to move the motion),” he mentioned.

The BJP chief mentioned the corporators submitted the movement to the SMC commissioner and a ground take a look at can be carried out in a number of days.

He mentioned the movement in help of the mayor by some councillors on Monday was “fake” and appealed the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to order an inquiry into it.

SMC Commissioner Khurshid Sanai confirmed that the no-confidence movement in opposition to the mayor has been accepted.

“We have received the motion signed by 40 members against the mayor. The scrutiny has been done and all the signatures have been found valid,” Mr Sanai advised PTI.

He mentioned a ground take a look at must be held anytime after 48 hours of receiving the movement. “That floor test will determine the fate of the Mayor. It will be held and the process for that is on,” he mentioned.