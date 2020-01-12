No Cut Money So Mamata Banerjee Blocking Central Schemes, Taunts PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi took on the Mamata Banerjee authorities in Kolkata.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday focused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of scuttling welfare schemes by the central authorities as a result of there was no alternative to swindle funds.

“There are no middlemen, no cut money. There is no syndicate. When the money reaches the beneficiaries directly, nobody gets a cut, syndicates’ writs do not run. Why should somebody allow such schemes to be implemented?” the Prime Minister stated, hitting out at Ms Banerjee’s authorities.

Syndicates in Bengal discuss with cartels that get pleasure from political patronage and are stated to drive promoters and contractors to purchase constructing building supplies usually of inferior high quality at excessive costs. Reduce cash refers back to the bribes that must be allegedly paid to authorities officers by businessmen.

With out naming Ms Banerjee, PM Modi stated that he “hoped God would give good sense to the state’s policymakers”.

Saying that it had its personal medical insurance coverage scheme with higher advantages, the Bengal authorities had pulled out of the centre’s Ayushman Bharat initiative final 12 months complaining that the undertaking was being utilized by PM Modi for publicity forward of the then approaching Lok Sabha polls.

The West Bengal authorities additionally has an analogous scheme to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi which gives farmers an revenue help of Rs 6,000 per 12 months.

Earlier, the Prime Minister attacked the opposition for making an attempt to dam the Citizenship Modification Act or CAA in his handle to college students on the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission.

“What you have understood (about the CAA), the opposition doesn’t want to understand. Even after much clarification, those with vested interests are misleading people,” he stated.

West Bengal cupboard minister Partha Chatterjee condemned the assertion, saying, “I protest the use of Belur Math for politics, for using it as a platform for politics. It is very disrespectful. It is completely alien to the Ramakrishna Mission’s culture and ethos.”

PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee, bitter political rivals whose newest flashpoint is the CAA and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), had a quick assembly yesterday throughout which the Bengal Chief Minister urged the PM to rethink the controversial strikes which have triggered nationwide tasks.

Although the 2 shared the stage at an occasion yesterday, Ms Banerjee stayed away from the programme at the moment the place PM Modi renamed the Kolkata Port Belief after BJP icon Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. He left Kolkata at round 1 pm at the moment, concluding his two-day go to.