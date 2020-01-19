No Dearth Of Money, Plan To Spend Rs 5 Lakh Crore: Minister

Nitin Gadkari says his ministry plans to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure this 12 months.

Nagpur:

Union Minister for Street Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday mentioned his ministry deliberate to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure growth this 12 months.

He was talking on the inaugural perform of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Visvesvaraya Nationwide Institute of Expertise (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

“In the last five years, I have awarded contracts worth Rs 17 lakh crore. This year, I”m planning to touch Rs 5 lakh crore mark in spending on infrastructure development,” Mr Gadkari mentioned.

“I want to tell you there is no dearth of money,” he advised the gathering.