“No Delay From Our End”: Arvind Kejriwal On Nirbhaya Case Neglect Claims

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal right now hit again at allegations that his AAP authorities was accountable for delays within the execution of the 4 Nirbhaya convicts. Mr Kejriwal mentioned his authorities “hardly has any role in it (the execution)” and that no matter paperwork needed to be stuffed out by the AAP was “completed…within hours”. The Chief Minister’s remark got here after a tearful attraction by Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mom, who criticised “people playing with my daughter’s death for political gains”.

“All the work that was under the Delhi government was completed by us within hours… we never delayed any work related to this case. Delhi government hardly has any role in it. We want convicts to be hanged at the earliest,” Mr Kejriwal was quoted by information company ANI.

Solely hours earlier than Nirbhaya’s mom implored the federal government for justice for her daughter, telling ANI: “Those who attacked my daughter are being given a thousand options, but we have no rights?”

On Thursday the BJP’s Prakash Javadekar sparked a blame sport between his get together and AAP after he claimed the hanging had been delayed due to “negligence” on the a part of the Delhi authorities.

“AAP is responsible for the delay in justice. Why did Delhi government not give notice to the convicts for filing mercy plea in last 2.5 years?” Mr Javadekar requested at a information convention.

The AAP and the BJP will go head-to-head in Meeting polls in Delhi scheduled for February eight.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit again solely hours later, reminding Mr Javadekar that administration of the Tihar Jail, the place the 4 convicts are at present held and might be executed, was dealt with by the central authorities that’s dominated by the BJP.

On Wednesday the AAP authorities had informed the Delhi Excessive Courtroom the convicts couldn’t be hanged on January 22, as beforehand ordered by the trial courtroom, as a result of none of them had moved mercy petitions earlier than President Ram Nath Kovind.

As per regulation, convicts on demise row can’t be executed until they exhaust all cures below regulation.

Nirbhaya Case: The 4 convicts have been presupposed to be hanged on January 22

“The fate of a death convict comes to finality only after his mercy plea is rejected by the President,” Rahul Mehra, a lawyer representing the Delhi authorities, informed the Excessive Courtroom.

The prosecution had claimed the convicts are “frustrating” and “intentionally” delaying the authorized course of by submitting healing and mercy pleas in levels to postpone their execution.

This morning the President rejected a mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of many convicts. Nevertheless, the three different convicts have their mercy petitions pending and, as per regulation, there should be a 14-day hole between the rejection of the mercy plea and the execution.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old medical pupil was gang-raped and tortured on a shifting bus earlier than being dumped on a highway in south Delhi. The lady, who got here to be generally known as “Nirbhaya”, died on December 29 in a Singapore hospital.

Six males have been arrested for the horrifying assault. A fifth accused — Ram Singh — allegedly dedicated suicide in Tihar Jail through the trial and the sixth man, a number of months wanting 18 on the time of the incident, was launched after three years in a reform facility.

