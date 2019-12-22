‘No detention camps in India, urban Naxals spreading lies’: PM Modi hits out at opposition

Anti-CAA hearth spreads Pan-India













Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, December 22, mentioned that India doesn’t have detention centres and no Muslims are being detained within the nation, attacking the opposition for “spreading lies” amid fierce protests in opposition to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

The PM was talking at a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, the place he selected to begin his speech with an uncommon chant, “Vividhta me ekta, Bharat ke visheshta” (Unity in variety is India’s speciality).

Referring to opposition events because the “remote control” behind the present anti-CAA agitation, PM Modi mentioned, “The Congress and its allies – some Urban Naxals – are spreading rumors that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. At least value your education… at least read once about the Citizenship Amendment Act.”

“Those who are the Muslims of this country’s soil, they have nothing to do with the citizenship law and the NRC. Neither is anybody sending the nation’s Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India. This is a white lie which is dividing the nation,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses throughout a BJP rally.IANS

Although the main focus of the rally was the upcoming Delhi Meeting election the place the BJP’s state unit drummed up the truth that the Centre regularised unlawful colonies that benefitted hundreds, Modi selected it to be the platform to reply the raging opposition in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

“Citizenship Act doesn’t apply to any Indians – be it Hindu or Muslim. It applies to the refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he mentioned.

Referring to the controversial demand of the Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee for a UN-monitored referendum on the difficulty, Modi mentioned she had a unique place on the topic a couple of years in the past. “Didi, what made you change your mind?” requested Modi.

The Prime Minister recalled how, a couple of years in the past, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had supported the thought of giving refuge to Hindus and different minorities from Bangladesh. “If the Congress can support Manmohan Singh, why is it a crime if I propose it?” he mentioned.

He additionally recalled that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who in his earlier time period had supported the thought of granting citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs. “Why is he silent now?”

Opposition hits again

In the meantime, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to assault Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Residence Minister Amit Shah. “Modi and Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved & hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian,” he wrote.

Congress has come out in help of the scholars and different aggrieved residents and has attacked the federal government for not listening to the folks’s voice.

Congress Basic Secretary KC Venugopal mentioned on Saturday: “There has been a widespread resentment against the recent actions of the BJP government amongst the people across the country, especially amongst youth, and calls for respecting the sanctity of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.”

He alleged that the “dictatorial and stubborn” BJP authorities on the Centre and in numerous states have used “indiscriminate police force” in opposition to atypical residents within the title of sustaining regulation and order.

“This has led to further worsening and spiralling of the situation and the Congress is committed to upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution and fight for the continuation, maintenance and safeguarding of the rights of all, as enshrined and guaranteed by our founding fathers,” he added.

(With company inputs.)