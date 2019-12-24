No Detention Centres In Maharashtra, Muslims Need Not Fear: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray attraction for peace and concord within the state (File)

Mumbai:

Amid nationwide protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stated there aren’t any detention centres within the state and Muslim residents needn’t fear underneath his regime. He gave the reassurance to a delegation led by some MLAs from the Muslim neighborhood who known as on him on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, NCP MLA Nawab Malik, who was a part of the delegation, stated the chief minister assured that Muslims is not going to face any injustice within the state.

The chief minister assuaged issues of the neighborhood, saying the detention centre at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai was meant for international nationals concerned in drug peddling instances, stated Mr Malik, whose celebration is an ally of the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi authorities.

“Only 38 people can be kept there (Kharghar detention centre). It is meant for foreign nationals following their release from jail, before they can be extradited to their country of origin,” Mr Malik stated, quoting the chief minister.

“People should not have any misunderstanding about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. My government will not allow rights of citizens from any religion or community to be hurt. I appeal for peace and harmony in the state,” the NCP chief stated quoting the CM.

Maharashtra Residence Minister Eknath Shinde, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Director Basic of Police Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar and Congress MLA Amin Patel had been additionally current on the event.