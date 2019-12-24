“No FIR Copy”, Says Family Of UP Artist Arrested For Citizenship Protest

Activist-politician Yogendra Yadav has tweeted in Deepak Kabir’s assist.

Lucknow:

The household of famous theatre artist Deepak Kabir – who was arrested on Friday when he had gone to a police station in Lucknow to inquire concerning the whereabouts of his associates a day after collaborating in a Citizenship Modification Act protest – has alleged that the police haven’t supplied them a licensed copy of a primary info report and even the arrest memo within the case.

“We had joined the protests on Thursday, but we were totally peaceful. We left before the violence had broken out. Deepak was not arrested then or on that night; he had returned home. It is only the next day (the day he was arrested) that he stepped out to inquire about his friends, who had reportedly been detained by the police. When I visited Deepak in prison, he told me he was held only because he tried to make inquiries about the well-being of his friends (at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow),” Veena Rana, Deepak’s spouse, mentioned.

“He didn’t talk much but I could see he was in pain and there were visible marks on his face. He has been charged with serious offences like attempt to murder and rioting. We will fight this in court. My first priority is to get bail for him. The police have not even given us a certified copy of the FIR or the arrest memo in the case. Is this right?” she added.

Activist-politician Yogendra Yadav has tweeted in his assist. “Deepak Kabir joined peaceful protest on 19th at Hazratganj, Lucknow. Next day, went to Police station to look for missing protesters. He was detained (name added to the list by hand), brutally beaten up, jailed on severe criminal charges. No media report. He needs your support,” he mentioned.

Deepak Kabir joined peaceable protest on 19th at Hazratganj, Lucknow. Subsequent day, went to Police station to search for lacking protesters. He was detained (title added to the record by hand), brutally crushed up, jailed on extreme prison prices. No media report.

He wants your assist. pic.twitter.com/X79ksNr2Zn — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 23, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh police have denied any irregularities in Deepak Kabir’s arrest and mentioned they’ve proof of rioting towards everybody they’ve arrested.

On Saturday, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma instructed the media no harmless individual could be focused.

16 individuals have died in Uttar Pradesh in huge protests towards the Citizenship Act, the first-ever regulation to make faith a standards for citizenship. The federal government says it would assist non-Muslims from Muslim-dominated Pakistan, Bangladesh and Aghanistan turn out to be Indian residents in the event that they fled non secular persecution of their nation and entered India earlier than 2015. Activists, college students, opposition events and different protesters say the regulation discriminates towards Muslims and is towards the secular tenets of the structure.

Actor-politician Sadaf Jafar’s household alleged on Monday that she was crushed with batons, kicked in stomach after being arrestef. The UP Police denied assault and mentioned they’d “enough proof” towards her.