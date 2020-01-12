No Flight Ops For Nearly 2 Hours At Delhi Airport On These Days For R-Day

Flight operations of all airways are more likely to be impacted on lately (Representational)
New Delhi:
No flight operations will happen for round one hour and 45 minutes on the Delhi Worldwide Airport on seven days — January 18, 20-24 and 26 — because of the Republic Day celebrations, stated an official discover on Sunday.
Based on a discover to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, “no landing and take-off” can be “permitted” at Delhi Worldwide Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, as a result of “Republic Day Celebrations”.
Attributable to closure of airspace over Delhi on lately, flight operations of all airways are more likely to be impacted.
