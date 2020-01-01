No Growth In Nitish Kumar’s Assets, Except In Cowshed

Final yr, the Chief Minister had Rs 42,000 in money, which has slid to Rs 38,zero39 this yr.

New Delhi:

Two cows and a calf – that is the principle enhance in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s property because the final yr, the annual property assertion of Bihar ministers present.

In his third time period, Mr Kumar has performed away with some good practices — like the discharge of an annual efficiency report of his authorities. However one follow that’s nonetheless persevering with is the annual property assertion of the Chief Minister and his cupboard colleagues.

Since 2010 the checklist is uploaded on the federal government web site for public scrutiny. This yr’s checklist, launched final night, once more confirmed that a variety of the Chief Minister’s cupboard colleagues are financially higher off than him.

The only real development in Nitish Kumar’s property occurred in his cowshed – from eight cows and 6 calves final yr, its inhabitants elevated to 10 cows and 7 calves.

Final yr, the Chief Minister had Rs 42,000 in money, which has slid to Rs 38,zero39 this yr. He has movable property value Rs 16 lakh and immovable property value Rs 40 lakh, which features a flat in Delhi’s Dwarka.

Mr Kumar’s son — who inherited property from his late mom, a instructor at a authorities college — has movable property value round Rs 1.39 crore and immovable property value round Rs 1.48 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has property value Rs 1.26 crore. His spouse had property value Rs 1.65 crore. Mr Modi has round Rs 81.54 lakh and his spouse, a professor, has Rs 97.18 lakh within the financial institution.

The states richest minister, Suresh Sharma, has registered property value over Rs 9 crore.

The poorest man in Nitish Kumar’s cupboard is Neeraj Kumar, who has property value 35.87 lakh and a legal responsibility of Rs 27 lakh, following a mortgage he took.

Sanjay Jha, who was inducted within the cupboard simply final yr, has property value Rs 22 crore, which he holds collectively together with his spouse. He additionally owns a few outlets in two malls of Delhi.