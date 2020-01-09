“No Guided Tour”: Foreign Ministry Justifies Inviting Envoys To J&K

Diplomats are visiting Kashmir for the primary time since abrogation of the article 370 in August.

New Delhi:

The federal government on Thursday stated the target of taking envoys of 15 nations to Kashmir was to assist them see the efforts to carry again normalcy within the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the go to is sort of a guided tour.

The envoys from 15 nations together with from the US started a two-day government-facilitated journey to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The Congress accused the federal government of “adopting double standards” by organising “guided tours” to Jammu and Kashmir for international envoys however not permitting Indian politicians to go to the Union territories.

Apart from the US, the group comprised envoys from South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana and Togo, Exterior Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated.

“The objective of the visit is for the envoys to see the efforts being made by the government to bring the situation to normal and see first-hand the impact of series of steps taken by the local administration to normalise the situation in recent weeks,” he stated.

Requested why the envoys from the nations of the European Union declined to be a part of the group, he stated they wished to go to Jammu and Kashmir in a bunch, however the authorities didn’t prolong an invitation to all.

“We wanted the group to be of manageable size. There was a constraint of numbers. We wanted to have a broad-based representation covering various geographical regions…On many issues, they (European countries) take group positions. The invitation wasn’t sent to all (EU) member countries,” Raveesh Kumar stated.

Diplomatic sources stated envoys from a number of European nations conveyed to the federal government that they can not go at such discover and sought to go to Kashmir with none restrictions.

Raveesh Kumar stated the federal government would have a look at the opportunity of taking extra envoys to Jammu and Kashmir relying on the state of affairs there.

“This is the beginning. From the experience, we gain from this visit and if there is a progressive normalisation of the situation, we can have more such programmes,” he stated.

The MEA spokesperson additionally rejected criticism that the go to is a “guided tour”.

The envoys visited Srinagar on Thursday and they are going to be in Jammu on Friday.

Raveesh Kumar stated the programme for the journey was drawn up maintaining in thoughts the menace posed by terrorism and taking enough precautions for safety.

“Since their arrival today morning, the group had a series of meetings. The first meeting was with the security officials to understand the challenges of maintain security, including the threat of terrorism in the union territory,” he stated.

“This was followed by an interaction with civil society from all walks of life and from all over J and K. The group also interacted with the local media as well as a group of political leaders,” Raveesh Kumar added.

He stated the go to was organised following requests from some envoys primarily based in Delhi.

“Our consistent position has been that any visit to the Union Territory of J and K by foreign dignitaries will be based on an assessment by local administration on the prevailing security situation,” Raveesh Kumar stated.

Requested about political leaders who met the group, he stated the go to by the envoys to Kashmir will not be but over.