“No Harm In Backtracking”: Bombay Archbishop To Centre On Citizenship Law

Archbishop of Bombay appeals for peace and unity within the face of violent protests towards NRC, CAA

Mumbai:

The Archbishop of Bombay appealed for “peace, justice and unity” yesterday in a Christmas-time message that comes amid a wave of protests towards contentious amendments to the citizenship legislation. In his assertion Oswald Cardinal Gracias, who was appointed to his put up by Pope Benedict XVI in October 2006, mentioned faith “could never be” the take a look at of citizenship for any nation and reminded the central authorities there was “no harm in backtracking… if this is necessary for the good of the country and our people”.

Earlier this month Residence Minister Amit Shah had mentioned the centre wouldn’t again down from implementing the controversial CAA (Citizenship (Modification) Act) regardless of widespread antagonism from opposition and civil society.

In his message the Archbishop additionally warned the centre towards pursuing a coverage that might result in the “polarisation of our peoples along religious lines”.

Huge protests towards the CAA and the equally controversial NRC (Nationwide Register of Residents) have been held in Mumbai over the previous weeks; on Friday tons of of activists gathered on the Azad Maidan within the southern a part of the town to voice their opposition.

“The ongoing controversy, demonstrations and counter-demonstrations concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act is a cause of great anxiety for all citizens and could harm the country. There is a danger that there could be a polarization of our peoples along religious lines, which is very harmful for the country,” Oswald Cardinal Gracias mentioned yesterday.

“Religion should never be the criterion for citizenship of a country. Nor is violence a solution when there is a difference of opinion,” he added.

The CAA makes, for the primary time, faith the take a look at of Indian citizenship. The federal government says it is going to assist non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated international locations get citizenship in the event that they fled due to non secular persecution. Critics say it discriminates towards Muslims and violate secular tenets of the Structure.

Amit Shah had earlier mentioned “come what may, the Modi government will ensure that these refugees get Indian citizenship”, solely hours after violence hit Seelampur within the jap a part of Delhi.

Protests towards the NRC and CAA have turned violent in some elements of the nation, with cops and protestors accusing the opposite of instigating violence that has been significantly extreme in Delhi and UP, the place a minimum of 21 have died – lots of gunshot accidents – for the reason that centre pushed the CAA by way of parliament final month.

UP police had initially denied opening firing on protestors however admitted to doing so after movies emerged on-line displaying in any other case. Delhi Police have been earlier accused of a brutal crackdown on college students from Jamia Millia College – they too have been accused of opening hearth – who had begun a peaceable protest march towards the CAA.

In his assertion the Archbishop urged each side to achieve a peaceful decision to the state of affairs.

“It is necessary the government dialogues with those opposing the Act and come to an agreement about the way forward with justice, equity and fairness. There is no harm in backtracking: changing course if this is necessary for the good of the country and our people,” the Archbishop’s assertion learn, including that Christmas was a time for “peace, justice and unity”.