No Internet In 12 Districts Of UP, Cops Brace For Fresh Protests

Many components of UP, together with Lucknow witnessed clashes between the police and protesters final week.

As many as 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh are on excessive alert and cell web reduce off in these areas over considerations of additional protests in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act erupting after the Friday prayers.

Web connectivity has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Sitapur and Kanpur. Cellular Web companies and sms messages of all cell service suppliers besides BSNL have been additionally suspended in state capital Lucknow, which witnessed clashes between the police and protesters final week.

Greater than 1,100 individuals have been arrested and 5,558 stored in preventive detention following violence within the state.

Restrictions have additionally been imposed in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur additionally.

College students of the Jamia Millia College have declared that they may picket the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan at three pm on Friday to protest “police atrocities” within the state.

The Citizenship Modification Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

Listed here are the Updates on Citizenship Act protests: