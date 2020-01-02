No Legal Validity Of Resolution Against Citizenship Law: Kerala Governor

“Citizenship is exclusively a central subject so this actually means nothing,” Arif Mohammed Khan stated.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has rubbished the decision handed towards it by the state meeting. Echoing Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, he stated the decision has no authorized or constitutional validity. “Citizenship is exclusively a central subject so this actually means nothing,” he stated right this moment.

“I have already made my views public that we should not spend government time and resources on issues which are beyond the jurisdiction of the government. But I respect if some people are of the view and they are making a demand to the Central government — there I have no problem,” he stated.

Earlier this week, the Left-led state authorities and the Congress-led opposition had come collectively to cross a decision towards the Citizenship Modification Act, which, critics say, gives for citizenship on the idea of faith and are skewed towards Muslims.

The centre says the legislation is supposed to speed-up the naturalization of six minorities (Muslims not amongst them) from three Muslim-majority nations of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who sought refuge in India after being persecuted.

Protests have swept the nation for the reason that legislation was handed earlier this month. In remarks directed at 9 states whose Chief Ministers have publicly refused to implement the citizenship legislation, Union legislation minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had yesterday stated there’s “no escape” from the legislation.

“Of late, we are noting that a lot of state governments, due to votebank politics, are making public declarations that they won’t enforce the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act),” the minister stated. “I want to gently remind these parties, please get proper legal advice,” he added.

“Article 245, 256 and other provisions state that parliament has the complete power to pass laws regarding naturalization and citizenship,” the minister added.