No Link Between NPR And NRC, Opposition Claims Baseless: Union Minister

The federal government was solely persevering with the NPR train began by the UPA authorities

Hyderabad:

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday dismissed as “baseless” the opposition events’ claims on Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) that it was step one in direction of implementation of Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and mentioned there was no hyperlink between the 2.

The response comes a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi together with representatives of a physique of Muslim organisations in Telangana met Chief Minister Ok Chandrasekhar Rao and requested him to cease work on the NPR, simply as Kerala did. They mentioned the NPR was step one in direction of NRC.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate and baseless misinformation campaign being carried out by the opposition parties and a section of media that NPR is a precursor to NRC. I want to make it categorical that there is no link between the two. The present NPR is part of 2021 Census enumeration,” Mr Reddy mentioned in an announcement.

He mentioned the federal government was solely persevering with the NPR train began by the UPA authorities in 2010 by including three or 4 columns associated to the fatherland of fogeys of an individual being enlisted, Aadhaar card quantity and final place of residence, that are fundamental necessities for NPR.

He accused opposition the events of taking part in “mind games” and vitiating folks’s religion within the authorities, derailing the method of progressive engagement, which is necessary for planning the welfare agenda.

“I appeal to the people not to be swayed by this propaganda of neo Goebbels who are enemies of the poor,” the Minister of State for House mentioned.

The centre had Tuesday authorised practically Rs 12,700 crore for finishing up the Census 2021 and the NPR and made it clear that NPR has no hyperlink with the NRC.