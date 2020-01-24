No Man’s Sky Update Adds More Alien Heads, Colored Jetpack Trails

No Man’s Sky is the sport that continues to present. A brand new replace is coming, and it’ll add extra enjoyable customization options for gamers. You’ll quickly have the ability to customise the colour path jetpacks go away behind as you fly. Need to make everybody see a cool blue? Somewhat gentle up the sky with a harsh crimson? Additionally, there’s inexperienced? Beginning on January 27th, 2020, you’ll have the ability to buy the colour of your selection on your personal use.

As well as, extra alien heads have been made accessible for gamers to put on so you possibly can appear to be you belong within the completely unusual universe of No Man’s Sky. These alien head cosmetics have been rewards for gamers who take part in a world group analysis quest. There’s nonetheless one remaining head to unlock, with the odd cat/bug hybrid giving gamers an nearly eldritch-horror aim to shoot for. In line with the sport’s Galatic Atlas, the group is already 44% of the best way to unlocking this remaining head, so maintain serving to with the ultimate push to unlock it.

Since a previous replace introduced each weekend occasions and group highlights, Howdy Video games has continued to characteristic each. A brand new quest this weekend will take you “somewhere deep upon a distant planet, far below the sea level.” However, the group highlights are presently centered on the not too long ago added ByteBeat, displaying off gamers who’ve created fascinating musical beats utilizing the brand new units.

With the insane quantity of updates that the sport has gotten, it’s not shocking to see No Man’s Sky persevering with to obtain help. Ever because the Past enlargement, the sport has gotten a ton extra gamers and extra updates than anybody doubtless anticipated. Better of all, Howdy Video games isn’t finished but, as extra updates are promised all through 2020.

[Source: No Man’s Sky Development Blog]