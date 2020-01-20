'...No Money, No Honey': SpiceJet Official Asks Pilots To Check Priorities

“This is not a threat but advice to prioritise primary vs secondary,” Pramod Malik stated.

New Delhi:

A senior SpiceJet govt has requested pilots flying its Q400 plane to observe “some work ethics”, telling them in an e-mail that if they do not get a wage for a month they’ll mechanically hand over the “trivial” points which can be taking precedence over flight operations.

Pramod Malik, who’s the fleet captain for Q400 plane, stated, “Please learn to prioritise your work because if you don’t get the salary for a month then automatically those trivial priorities will vanish (leading to) ”No Money No Honey” situation.”

“This is not a threat but advice to prioritise primary vs secondary and follow some work ethics,” Mr Malik said in his Saturday’s e-mail, which has been accessed by the PTI.

He instructed the pilots to only “pause” and suppose earlier than each scenario after which determine “whether to commit or not to commit for some occasion”.

Requested in regards to the “trivial issues” talked about within the communication, a SpiceJet spokesperson stated, “The said letter is a standard periodic communication from the management to its employees to motivate and guide them to prioritise their core responsibilities in the organisation.”

“SpiceJet strives to achieve a healthy work culture with an emphasis on safeguarding work ethics, work-life balance and well-being of its employees.”

The rostering adopted for all of the pilots (together with Q400 fleet) is at par with the very best within the trade and ensures a affected person listening to to worker suggestions,” he stated.

In November final 12 months, SpiceJet had reported widening of loss to Rs 462.6 crore within the second quarter of 2019-20, primarily hit by bills associated to grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes and adjustments in accounting norms.

As on January 14, SpiceJet has a fleet of 82 Boeing 737 plane, 32 Bombardier Q400 planes and 5 Boeing 737 freighter plane.

Mr Malik, in his e-mail, has additionally stated, “We’re all mature individuals, then how come a few of us will not be in a position to prioritise and differentiate what’s major and what might be secondary.”

“I get to listen to very trivial points taking precedence over the flight operations (for which you could have been employed by the corporate and you might be getting paid). These people must take recommendation from their close to and expensive ones in the event that they themselves will not be in a position to determine the way to prioritise,” he added.

SpiceJet is the nation’s largest regional participant working, 49 every day flights beneath Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, which connects underserved and unserved airports. The Q400 plane in its fleet are primarily used on such UDAN routes solely.