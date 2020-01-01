No Move Yet On BJP’s Delhi Chief Ministerial Candidate: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar is in-charge of Delhi BJP for the meeting polls

New Delhi:

Nothing has been determined but about BJP’s chief ministerial candidate within the run as much as the Delhi Meeting election and an announcement shall be made at any time when the choice is made, Union minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned on Wednesday.

Mr Javadekar, who’s in-charge of Delhi BJP for the meeting polls, the social gathering will contest elections on a optimistic word highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi authorities and register a “grand” success.

The social gathering takes choices as per technique and any choice concerning chief ministerial candidate shall be introduced at any time when it’s made, he mentioned at a press convention. He additionally blamed the Congress and the AAP for the violence in Delhi through the protest over the amended citizenship legislation.