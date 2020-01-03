No Need For Citizenship Act, Focus On Unemployment: Arvind Kejriwal

“I don’t understand this law,” Arvind Kejriwal stated

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal right now voiced concern over the brand new citizenship legislation and the federal government’s insistence on it regardless of the snowballing of protests.

“What is this? So much love for Pak Hindus and what about Indian Hindus? I don’t get this. Economy is down, there are no jobs. What was the need for this law,” he stated at townhall with Delhi residents.

“I don’t understand this law,” the Chief Minister additional stated.

“Someone I met in Burari came from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. I asked if he has his birth certificate. He said he was born at home and all that were not there in those times. His parents do not have birth certificates either. So I said ‘ab kya karoge, you will have to leave the country,” he added.