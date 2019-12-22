No Need To Turn “Emotional”, Kerala Chief Minister Tells PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asks why one faith is singled out from citizenship. (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the Ramlila Maidan as we speak, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested the PM to not flip emotional, as a substitute reply to the factors that had been raised on the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

“When questions are raised over the wrong policies and pro-communal steps being initiated, instead of answering to the points raised, there is no need to turn emotional. Answers have to be given. Moreover there is total silence to the statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on CAA and NRC,” mentioned Mr Vijayan on Fb.

“(PM) Modi said in his speech that when programmes are being formulated it’s not done on the basis of caste or religion. The onus is on him now to prove that it’s not done on these lines. When questions are being raised , why one religion is being singled out when it comes to deciding on Indian citizenship, there has to be an answer to it,” mentioned Mr Vijayan.

“When demonetisation was announced, (PM) Modi asked for 50 days and after that the same rhetoric, black money, terrorism and counterfeits is being said now, but all wish to know what’s the situation now on those aspects,” requested Pinarayi Vijayan.

The day the CAA was handed by the Parliament final week, Mr Vijayan had mentioned it could not be carried out within the state.

The chief minister additionally gave orders to return out with a brand new authorities order on Friday when Kerala turned the second state after West Bengal to remain all actions related to updation of the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR).