January 23, 2020 | 2:33pm

The household of Kristin Sensible stated there’s no imminent information anticipated within the case of the lacking California school scholar, who vanished in 1996.

The clarification on Wednesday got here hours after Sensible’s mom Denise stated a retired FBI agent informed her to brace for a bombshell announcement in her daughter’s chilly case.

“The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and they are not putting any timetable on the completion of it. We support the Sheriff Department’s efforts and commitment,” the household stated in a press release, in accordance with USA At present.

Denise claimed the previous agent informed her, “Be ready. This is really going to be something you don’t expect” and suggested her to safe a household spokesperson and contemplate getting out of city for some time.

Federal brokers informed the San Francisco Chronicle that they didn’t inform the Sensible household break within the case would quickly be introduced.

The FBI wouldn’t touch upon whether or not an announcement is definitely pending and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Workplace declined to touch upon the case as a result of it’s open and energetic.

Sensible, 19, was final seen close to her dorm at California Polytechnic State College after strolling dwelling from an off-campus fraternity celebration.

She was declared lifeless in 2002 although her physique was by no means discovered.