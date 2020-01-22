“No One Can Dare Touch Muslim Citizens”: Rajnath Singh’s Assurance On CAA

Rajnath Singh addressed a rally in help of the Citizenship Modification Invoice. (File)

Meerut:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday mentioned that nobody can dare contact any Indian Muslim, as he dismissed apprehensions that the group can be focused if Nationwide Inhabitants Register and Nationwide Register of Residents are introduced in, and cautioned in opposition to forces which are trying to “create a divide” between Hindus and Muslims over the Citizenship Modification Act.

Addressing a rally in help of the Citizenship Modification Act in Meerut, Mr Singh mentioned spiritual minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have been residing a “life of misery” and India has fulfilled its “moral duty” by enacting the invoice.

He additionally questioned these opposing the NPR and NRC, stressing that they have been mooted a lot earlier than the BJP authorities was shaped, and rejected claims that Muslims can be pressured to depart the nation.

“There has been no discussion on NRC. But, suppose a country wants to create a national register of citizens, why should there be an objection to it? Shouldn’t there be a document for people to seek benefits of government schemes,” he requested the group.

“… But they say you are making NPR register and then you will bring NRC and banish all Muslims. I want to tell Muslims present here that nobody can dare touch any Muslim who is an Indian citizen. I want to assure you. If anyone has any complaint they can come to us… we will stand with that Muslim citizens,” the minister mentioned.

Mr Singh mentioned India was partitioned on the premise of faith and even Mahatma Gandhi wished that Indian authorities ought to be delicate in the direction of minorities of neighbouring international locations in the event that they face spiritual persecution there. He had mentioned such individuals ought to be given citizenship.

“We have done what Gandhiji had said (by bringing CAA). Did we commit a crime?”

“There are certain forces who want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims on the issue of CAA. These forces have vested interests in creating a rift between the communities. I appeal to everyone that communal tension should not be created,” he mentioned.

He additionally cited former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remarks made in Rajya Sabha in favour of granting citizenship to minorities from neighbouring international locations. He mentioned that citizenship legislation is being seen from a Hindu-Muslim perspective, however Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of justice and humanity.