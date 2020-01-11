No one injured in blast at water treatment plant in Corona

An explosion rocked a portion of a Corona wastewater remedy facility Friday however no accidents or chemical releases had been reported, metropolis officers mentioned in a information launch.

The blast occurred at three:52 p.m. within the “biosolids drying structure” at Water Reclamation Facility No. 1, at 2205 Railroad St., the discharge mentioned. The reason for the explosion is below investigation by the Corona Hearth Division and the Division of Water and Energy.

The extent of the injury was not disclosed, however the plant continued to function Friday.

Reclaimed water from the plant is used for landscaping and different non-drinking functions, in accordance with the Corona DWP web site.

