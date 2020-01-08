No one injured in Wednesday morning officer-involved shooting in Aurora

Aurora cops have been concerned in a capturing Wednesday morning that additionally included three juveniles.

Nobody was injured within the capturing, which occurred at 9:07 a.m. within the space of East Tennessee Place and East Tennessee Drive, police tweeted. Officers have been responding to suspicious events in a stolen car, and a gun was found on the scene, police stated.

Police have one juvenile male in custody and are looking for two others, authorities stated. There is no such thing as a energetic menace to the neighborhood.

It’s unclear what number of officers fired their weapons or what prompted the capturing.