No one injured in Wednesday morning officer-involved shooting in Aurora

January 8, 2020
Aurora cops have been concerned in a capturing Wednesday morning that additionally included three juveniles.

Nobody was injured within the capturing, which occurred at 9:07 a.m. within the space of East Tennessee Place and East Tennessee Drive, police tweeted. Officers have been responding to suspicious events in a stolen car, and a gun was found on the scene, police stated.

Police have one juvenile male in custody and are looking for two others, authorities stated. There is no such thing as a energetic menace to the neighborhood.

It’s unclear what number of officers fired their weapons or what prompted the capturing.

#APDAlert An officer-involved capturing occurred within the space of E. Tenn. Pl./E. Tenn. Dr. at 9:07a. Nobody was injured. Officers have been responding to suspicious events in stolen car. Gun recovered from scene. 1 juvi male in-custody. 2 different juvi at-large. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/Hvi6FrnhU4

— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January eight, 2020

