No One Is Unhappy Over Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar

“Order on portfolios might be released tomorrow,” Ajit Pawar stated.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday dismissed stories of dissent amongst Congress and Shiv Sena leaders over cupboard enlargement, saying that nobody is sad.

The clarification got here after stories surfaced that a number of leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi authorities had been reportedly upset with the cupboard enlargement that befell on Monday.

“Order on portfolios might be released tomorrow. Nobody is unhappy with the portfolio allocations,” Mr Pawar stated after a key assembly with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and different leaders of the coalition.

“In today’s meeting, we discussed what responsibility should be given to which minister. Other issues were also discussed in the meeting,” Mr Pawar stated.

Earlier within the day, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat stated that many MLAs wished to be included within the Cupboard however there are much less ministerial berths within the authorities.