No One Should Be Boycotted For Showing Solidarity: Shashi Tharoor

“We are showing solidarity with Deepika Padukone,” Shashi Tharoor mentioned. (File)

New Delhi:

Congress chief and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Friday mentioned that the occasion was arranging free tickets of Deepika Padukone’s film “Chhapaak” for college students to point out solidarity with the actress in order that nobody will be boycotted.

Responding to a query from IANS, that the discharge of “Chhapaak” and Ajay Devgn starter “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” has grow to be a contest between the Congress and the BJP to offer free tickets, Mr Tharoor mentioned: “We are showing solidarity with Deepika Padukone as number of people have called to boycott her movie.”

“Our idea is that no one should be boycotted in the country, thus to show solidarity our party leaders are arranging tickets of the movie for the students,” the previous Union Minister mentioned.

Quite a few BJP leaders have referred to as for a boycott of “Chhapaak” after the actress visited Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) campus on Tuesday to point out solidarity with the injured college students.

On Thursday, Congress dominated governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh declared the film to be tax free. Congress dominated union territory Puducherry additionally declared the film tax free on Friday.