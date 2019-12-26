No One Thought About People In Delhi’s Unauthorised Colonies: Amit Shah

Amit Shah stated that PM Modi cares about these residing in these areas. (File)

New Delhi:

Union Residence Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stated that no earlier authorities thought in regards to the folks residing in unauthorised colonies of the nationwide capital, who got the possession proper of their lands solely just lately by the BJP led Central authorities.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the hurdle of 13 legal procedures by one Cabinet note and gave ownership right to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies of the national capital,” stated Mr Shah whereas addressing a gathering right here.

The Union Cupboard final month authorised the Invoice to offer a authorized framework to grant possession rights to the folks residing in unauthorised colonies within the nationwide capital.

“There are 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi where over 40 lakh people are living. These people have been living here for several generations but no previous government thought about them or their welfare,” stated Mr Shah.

The Union Residence Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cares about these residing in these areas.

“Prime Minister Modi said that a lot of poor people have been living in these areas for generations but cannot take loans or have the ownership of their properties, as these colonies are not authorised,” stated Mr Shah.

The Residence Minister additionally stated that four,526 homes will probably be offered to the poor folks and a pair of,088 models have been provisioned for the folks belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society within the metropolis.

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of stealing credit score for the Central authorities’s developmental works, Shah quipped that Mr Kejriwal would possibly attempt to take credit score for this as effectively.

The Nationwide Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Invoice, 2019, was handed by Parliament on December four.

The brand new laws concerning the regularisation of unauthorised colonies recognises and confers rights of possession or switch or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the idea of energy of lawyer, settlement of sale, will, possession letter, and different paperwork.