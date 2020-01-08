No Plan To Shut JNU Campus Temporarily: Vice Chancellor

The VC has been below hearth from college students, college for not doing sufficient after they have been attacked on Sunday

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who met HRD Ministry officers on Wednesday over the current violence on campus, mentioned the college has not made any options to quickly shut the varsity and efforts are being made to revive normalcy.

The Ministry officers additionally maintained that no such proposal has been obtained.

“We have not made any such suggestions,” Mr Kumar advised information company PTI following stories that the varsity administration steered the Ministry about quickly shutting the campus following the mob violence on Sunday.

“There is no move to do so. Efforts are on to facilitate conducive environment for students,” he added.

A senior Ministry official mentioned, “No proposal has been received by the Ministry in this regard”.

Mr Kumar, who has been below hearth from college students and school members for not doing sufficient after they have been brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, had on Tuesday appealed the scholars to “put the past behind and return to campus”.

Violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru College on Sunday night time as a gaggle of masked males armed with sticks attacked college students and academics and broken property on the campus, prompting the administration to name within the police.

At the least 35 folks, together with JNU College students” Union president Aishe Ghosh, have been injured within the violence within the college. They have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre right here and discharged on Monday.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed one another for the violence that continued for practically two hours.

The ministry had on Sunday sought a direct report from the registrar after the violence broke out on the campus and college students and academics have been attacked.