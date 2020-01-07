“No Proof, Story Made Up”: JNU Student Leader On Cases Against Her

Aishe Ghosh mentioned the story was made up by JNU administration

New Delhi:

Aishe Ghosh, the chief of JNU College students’ Union, mentioned she is assured that there will be no police motion towards her on foundation of the 2 First Info Experiences towards her, since she has not been concerned in any violence. The police, she mentioned, wouldn’t take motion with none proof.

The FIRs towards Ms Ghosh was filed on Sunday night — across the time masked goons have been on an assault spree on the college and he or she was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, injured and bleeding.

The 2 FIRs, filed inside minutes of one another, have been primarily based on the complaints of the college authorities, which that they had simply acquired, the police mentioned.

The college claimed the complaints have been despatched a lot earlier.