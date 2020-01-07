No Reason To Think Situation Not Conducive: Delhi Poll Panel On Elections

The election to the 70-member Delhi Meeting was introduced by the Election Fee

New Delhi:

There is no such thing as a purpose to imagine that the scenario in Delhi shouldn’t be conducive to carry polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh mentioned on Tuesday, asserting that authorities would make sufficient preparations to make sure a peaceable election subsequent month.

Mr Singh was responding to a query on whether or not the safety scenario in Delhi within the backdrop of violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru College and the protests towards the contentious citizenship legislation and NRC was conducive to carry polls.

“There is no reason to believe that environment in the national capital is not conducive to hold polls. Delhi Police will make all the arrangements to ensure peace and tranquillity across the city,” the CEO informed reporters.

“Later, what is the situation and whether it is conducive or not, is the prerogative of the Election Commission to decide. But, situation is fine now,” Mr Singh added.

A masked mob went on a rampage within the JNU campus in south Delhi on Sunday night, assaulting college students and lecturers with sticks and iron rods, leaving over 35 injured and sparking a large outrage throughout the nation.

In December, there was violence in Seelampur and close to Jamia Millia Islamia following protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Meeting was introduced by the Election Fee on Monday, bringing into pressure the mannequin code of conduct.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to train their franchise within the February eight election, in accordance with the ultimate electoral roll revealed.

There are a complete of 1,46,92,136 voters — 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to 3rd gender — within the closing voters’ record.

The notification for the polls shall be issued subsequent Tuesday, whereas the final date of withdrawal of candidates’ names shall be January 24, Singh had mentioned.

With the issuance of the notification, the nomination course of will start.