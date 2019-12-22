No Registration Certificate Given For Unauthorised House: AAP Counters PM

AAP accused the BJP of deceiving the folks of the unauthorised colonies

New Delhi:

Taking up Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his phrases on regularising unlawful colonies within the city-state, the ruling Aam Adami Occasion (AAP) on Sunday mentioned that not a single proprietor of an unauthorised home had been given the registration certificates thus far.

Addressing a press convention, AAP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia mentioned the BJP didn’t hold its promise at hand over the registration certificates to no less than 100 householders of the unauthorised colonies.

The BJP on Sunday organised an enormous rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to thank Prime Minister Modi for passing a regulation that gave land rights to as many as 40 lakh folks dwelling within the unauthorised colonies.

“BJP had promised that at least 100 people will be given the registration certificate but not a single house owner in unauthorised colonies has yet got it. The BJP has disappointed the people of the unauthorised colonies like the Congress did for many years,” mentioned Mr Sisodia.

He mentioned: “The Congress at least used to give provisional ownership certificates. BJP did not even give a provisional certificate … It was not a ”dhanyawad” rally. It was a ”dhoka” rally.”

The AAP chief accused the BJP of deceiving the folks of the unauthorised colonies and asserted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal authorities will make sure the folks get the land rights.

“It is Kejriwal government, which has given dignity to the people of these colonies by constructing roads and sewers. Keep your hopes alive. It is Kejriwal government, which will give you the registry,” he mentioned.

On the rally, PM Modi mentioned that a big part of the inhabitants of Delhi needed to face uncertainty relating to the possession rights of their residences years, which was addressed by the BJP.

“Even after several decades of independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date — the life of a large population in Delhi was confined to these words,” mentioned PM Modi.