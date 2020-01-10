No Severence Package For Ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg, Says Boeing

New York, US:

Former Boeing Chief Govt Dennis Muilenburg, who was criticized for his dealing with of the 737 MAX disaster, will obtain no severance package deal, the corporate disclosed Friday.

Muilenburg additionally won’t garner 2019 compensation beneath an annual bonus plan, the corporate stated in a securities submitting.

Muilenburg was ousted final month because the grounding of the MAX has dragged on after two lethal crashes.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)