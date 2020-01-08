No survivors reported after Ukrainian plane crashes at Iranian airport

TEHRAN, Iran — A Ukrainian airplane carrying at the very least 170 folks crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s principal airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported.

The airplane had taken off from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport within the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been attributable to mechanical points, the TV reported, with out elaborating.

An investigation staff was on the web site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh stated.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” Jafarzadeh stated. “An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official, later instructed state TV all these on board had been killed within the crash. He stated rescuers had been making an attempt to gather the useless.

State TV earlier stated there have been 180 passengers and crew aboard. The discrepancy couldn’t be instantly reconciled.

Flight knowledge from the airport confirmed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine Worldwide Airways took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending knowledge virtually instantly afterward, in line with web site FlightRadar24. The airline didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

A photograph later revealed by Iran’s state-run IRNA information company confirmed rescue officers in a farm subject, with what gave the impression to be items of the plane laying close by.

The crash got here hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile assault concentrating on two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The Boeing 737-800 is a quite common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for brief to medium-range flights. Hundreds of the planes are utilized by airways world wide.

Launched within the late 1990s, it’s an older mannequin than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for practically 10 months following two lethal crashes.

Quite a few 737-800 plane have been concerned in lethal accidents over time.

In March 2016, a FlyDubai 737-800 from Dubai crashed whereas making an attempt to land at Rostov-on-Don airport in Russia, killing 62 onboard. One other 737-800 flight from Dubai, operated by Air India Specific, crashed in Could 2010 whereas making an attempt to land in Mangalore, India, killing greater than 150 onboard.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. was “aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information,” spokesman Michael Friedman instructed The Related Press.

Boeing, like different airline producers, usually assists in crash investigations. Nonetheless, that effort on this case could possibly be affected by the U.S. sanctions marketing campaign in place on Iran since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear take care of world powers in Could 2018.

Each Airbus and Boeing had been in line to promote billions of of plane to Iran over the deal, which noticed Tehran restrict its enrichment of uranium in trade for the lifting of financial sanctions. However Trump’s resolution halted the gross sales.

Underneath many years of worldwide sanctions, Iran’s industrial passenger plane fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring commonly for home carriers lately, leading to lots of of casualties.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Related Press writers Adam Schreck in Bangkok and Mehdi Fattahi in Tehran contributed to this report.