New York:

Pakistan ought to cease peddling falsehoods and heal itself of its “malaise”, India stated on Thursday on the UN Safety Council, calling it a rustic that epitomises the darkish arts. “There are no takers here for your malware,” India’s Everlasting Consultant to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, stated in a pointy message to Pakistan whereas criticising the highest UN physique for its incapacity to counter terror from Pakistan.

“It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council,” Mr Akbaruddin was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

“One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware.”

He made the feedback after Pakistan’s Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir and accused India of “false and duplicitous claims on normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir” after imposing “unilateral measures”.

The federal government had ended Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing on August 5 and break up it into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Mr Akbaruddin additionally emphasised on the necessity for a safety council which is consultant of worldwide realities.

“The answer to the crises the Council faces, lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception. The Council needs to be fit for purpose for the 21st century,” stated the ambassador.

He urged the us to handle ongoing and future threats to world peace and safety as “part of the political toolkit”.

(With inputs from ANI)