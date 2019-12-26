“No Threat For Hindustani Muslims”: UP Muslim Board Favours NRC

“Indian Muslims do not have any threat from NRC,” Waseem Rizvi stated. (Representational)

Lucknow:

Favouring implementation of the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Thursday stated Indian Muslims do not need any menace from it.

“Hindustani Muslims do not need any menace from NRC. It ought to be carried out within the nation. The true matter is of identification of intruders, who’re actual menace to the nation,” UPSCWB Chairman Waseem Rizvi stated.

“The intruders are vote bank for the TMC and the SP. The Congress is making voter identity cards of intruders from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. If NRC is implemented their real face will come to the fore,” he stated.

His assertion comes amid raging protests throughout the nation in opposition to the proposed implementation of NRC and controversial amendments to the citizenship legislation.

The NRC was carried out in Assam to determine real Indian residents dwelling within the state since March 24, 1971, or earlier than, and likewise unlawful Bangladeshi migrants. Out of three.three crore candidates, over 19 lakh folks have been excluded from the state”s remaining NRC printed on August 30.

Mr Rizvi stated whereas Hindus from different nations have come to India as a consequence of atrocities, Muslims have come for his or her “personal gains or for harming India”.

Solely Indian Muslims are “Hindustani” and relaxation are intruders and will go away the nation, he asserted.

Referring to the latest clashes throughout anti-CAA protests, he stated these have been a part of a “conspiracy”.