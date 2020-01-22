No to J&K mediation: India snubs Donald Trump after US offers help

Trump calls Pulwama assault ‘horrible,’ US urges Pakistan to ‘punish anybody accountable’













India on Wednesday, January 22, reiterated its stand on Kashmir after US President Donald Trump’s one more try to supply mediation with Pakistan on Kashmir. President Trump on Tuesday at World Financial Discussion board (WEF) summit in Davos had revealed that he and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had been “working together on some borders” and discussing the Kashmir dispute.

US President Donald Trump who’s going through an impeachment trial at house is visiting India in February.Reuters

“We’re working together on some borders, and we’re talking about Kashmir and the relation to what’s going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping. And we’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” Trump had mentioned, forward of his assembly with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the WEF summit in Davos.

Officers of the Ministry of Exterior Affairs mentioned President Trump’s supply wasn’t new and that India’s response is not going to be new both. “India has always rejected third party role in its bilateral relationship with Pakistan, including several offers of mediation made by President Trump,” an official mentioned.

What Khan tweeted

Two days in the past, Khan had tweeted that “there is an urgent need for the UNSC to insist India allow UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India) return” to the Line of Management in Kashmir.

“I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC,” Khan had threatened.

Nonetheless, Khan didn’t get any response from the US President at Davos on his plea concerning the UNMOGIP.

Although President Trump at Davos didn’t specify which borders the US and Pakistan had been engaged on, Prime Minister Khan hinted, “The main issue is Afghanistan because it concerns the US and Pakistan. Fortunately, we are on the same page. Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government.”

Indo-Pak tensions

Tensions between the 2 have flared since August final 12 months, when India despatched troops to its facet of Kashmir to quell unrest after it revoked the world’s particular autonomous standing. As a result of India and Pakistan have fought two of three wars over Kashmir, any stand-off within the area is fraught with danger.

Khan is certainly one of at the very least three leaders Trump is scheduled to satisfy at Davos. The others embrace European Fee President Ursula von der Leyen and Iraqi President Barham Salih.

(With company inputs)