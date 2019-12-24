No, Tom Hardy isn’t in A Christmas Carol

It appears Tom Hardy received’t be serving to Man Pearce’s Scrooge uncover the which means of Christmas in spite of everything.

Rumours have been swirling that Hardy can be making an look within the BBC’s A Christmas Carol, a present he’s govt producing.

Sadly this appears to be nothing greater than wishful considering, as his chiselled face received’t be seen in any respect in the course of the three-part sequence.

The information was confirmed by the present’s director Nick Murphy, who took to Twitter to set issues straight.

Admittedly, I’m not a media insider, I solely directed the present however so far as I’m conscious, Tom Hardy does NOT seem in A Christmas Carol. — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) December 6, 2019

There was actually a foundation for the rumours – A Christmas Carol was created by Steven Knight, the author of Peaky Blinders and Taboo which Hardy has himself appeared in.

The Venom star can be no stranger to a cameo – in 2017 he famously performed a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Final Jedi.

Alas, evidently Hardy’s work was purely behind the digital camera this time, nevertheless completely he might have match with the present’s darkish, gritty tone.

The primary episode aired on Sunday 22nd December and break up audiences with its anachronistic impolite language.

Actors who really are within the BBC’s A Christmas Carol embrace Memento (and Neighbours) star Man Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, mo-cap legend Andy Serkis because the Ghost of Christmas Previous and Line of Responsibility’s Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley.

Peaky Blinder star Charlotte Riley, who’s married to Tom Hardy, seems as Lottie and The Favorite’s Joe Alwyn performs kind-hearted Bob Cratchit.

A Christmas Carol continues at 9pm on Monday 23rd December and 9:05pm on Christmas Eve on BBC One