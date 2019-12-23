No, Tom Hardy isn’t in A Christmas Carol

It appears Tom Hardy gained’t be serving to Man Pearce’s Scrooge uncover the which means of Christmas in spite of everything.

Rumours have been swirling that Hardy could be making an look within the BBC’s A Christmas Carol, a present he’s government producing.

Sadly this appears to be nothing greater than wishful considering, as his chiselled face gained’t be seen in any respect through the three-part collection.

The information was confirmed by the present’s director Nick Murphy, who took to Twitter to set issues straight.

Admittedly, I’m not a media insider, I solely directed the present however so far as I’m conscious, Tom Hardy does NOT seem in A Christmas Carol. — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) December 6, 2019

There was definitely a foundation for the rumours – A Christmas Carol was created by Steven Knight, the author of Peaky Blinders and Taboo which Hardy has himself appeared in.

The Venom star can be no stranger to a cameo – in 2017 he famously performed a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Final Jedi.

Alas, plainly Hardy’s work was purely behind the digital camera this time, nonetheless completely he could have match with the present’s darkish, gritty tone.

The primary episode aired on Sunday 22nd December and cut up audiences with its anachronistic impolite language.

Actors who truly are within the BBC’s A Christmas Carol embody Memento (and Neighbours) star Man Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, mo-cap legend Andy Serkis because the Ghost of Christmas Previous and Line of Responsibility’s Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley.

Peaky Blinder star Charlotte Riley, who’s married to Tom Hardy, seems as Lottie and The Favorite’s Joe Alwyn performs kind-hearted Bob Cratchit.

A Christmas Carol continues at 9pm on Monday 23rd December and 9:05pm on Christmas Eve on BBC One