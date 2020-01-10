No Tree Will Be Cut For Bal Thackeray Memorial, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray mentioned the main points of a memorial plan with businesses

Aurangabad:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday stated not a single tree will likely be minimize on the website the place a memorial to Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, has been proposed within the metropolis.

Speaking to reporters, he stated as a substitute, indigenous tree species will likely be planted at Priyadarshini Backyard, the positioning of the proposed memorial in central Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray visited Priyadarshini Backyard and after inspecting the situation of the memorial and its associated plan, stated extra bushes needs to be planted on the website.

The backyard was on the centre of an issue after Amruta Fadnavis, the spouse of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in early December tweeted about media studies that prompt that the memorial would require felling of some 1,000 bushes.

After the controversy, Uddhav Thackeray, who can also be the Shiv Sena president, requested the Aurangabad Municipal Company, dominated by his social gathering, to make sure no tree is hacked for the monument devoted to his late father.

Throughout his go to to Priyadarshini Backyard, Uddhav Thackeray mentioned the main points of a memorial plan with businesses which have ready it.

“We are not going to cut even a single tree here. Instead, we are going to plant more indigenous trees,” stated Uddhav Thackeray.