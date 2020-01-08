No Ulterior Motive, Says Woman Who Held ''Free Kashmir'' Poster

Mehak Mirza Prabhu mentioned she solely wished to spotlight lack of Web freedom in Kashmir

Mumbai:

A lady charged for displaying a ”Free Kashmir” placard throughout a protest towards the JNU violence in Mumbai has informed the police she had no ulterior motive and had picked up the controversial banner which was mendacity on the bottom, an official mentioned on Wednesday.

Police on Wednesday recorded the assertion of the lady, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, who held aloft the ”Free Kashmir” placard through the anti-JNU violence protest on the Gateway of India on Monday, he mentioned.

Although she had later apologised for her act, the Colaba police on Tuesday charged her beneath IPC part 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to nationwide integration).

Prabhu, who’s a poet and a script author, was known as to the Colaba Police Station, the place her assertion was recorded by a lady police officer in entrance of Sangramsinh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), the official mentioned.

Prabhu, who was accompanied by her lawyer, was allowed to go after her assertion was recorded within the night, he mentioned.

The continuing was partly video recorded, the official mentioned, including the placards, banners and posters used through the protest, had been additionally dropped at the police station.

Prabhu, nonetheless, didn’t converse to the ready media.

The 34-year-old lady’s precise identify is Tejal Prabhu, who has adopted ”Mirza” as her pen-name as she admires legendary Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Ghalib, he mentioned.

She additionally has good data of Urdu, the official mentioned.

Prabhu had sympathy with the JNU college students attacked by goons on Sunday night time and this led her to hitch the protest on the Gateway of India that lasted for 34 hours, he mentioned.

In the course of the questioning she informed the police there was no different motive behind her motion of choosing up the placard of “Free Kashmir” mendacity on the bottom and displaying it, he mentioned.

Prabhu informed the police concerning the communication curbs in Kashmir since early August and mentioned folks within the erstwhile state weren’t capable of specific themselves, the official mentioned.

“Kashmiris should be treated like us, they should also get basic rights which we are getting. They should also have freedom to express themselves. Keeping these things in mind, she picked up the placard,” she informed the police, based on the official.

After choosing up the placard she spoke to some folks about it. Someday later just a few folks got here in direction of her and requested to lift the placard greater, the official mentioned.

“During screening of her social media profiles, we did not find anything objectionable against her and also did not find her connection with any organisation,” he mentioned.

The statement-recording course of lasted for greater than three hours, he mentioned.

